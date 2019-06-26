Holly Willoughby's yellow dress has Instagram - and This Morning - going wild Holly brings the sun in this fab frock...

Blonde beauty Holly Willoughby always looks incredible when she wears yellow and on Wednesday morning, the ITV favourite stunned in the sunshine shade - dazzling in a lace dress by Copenhagen brand Sand. It's not available online but we have found a great alternative from Dorthy Perkins which costs just £25. It has the same texture, zesty shade and is also sleeveless. What are you waiting for? Holly teamed her frock with a pair of nude high heels by Office and wore her famous locks in a lightly curled style.

We love Holly's yellow frock

This is the second time in under a month that the ITV star has wowed This Morning viewers with a bright yellow outfit. In May, the mother-of-three wore a yellow striped knitted top and matching midi skirt by royally-loved brand Sandro Paris.

£25, Dorothy Perkins

The yellow number gave her a golden glow and cost £145 for the top and the skirt came in at £209. Topped with her £500 Gianvito Rossi high heel shoes, it was a purse-busting outfit for sure.

The ITV star wore annother yellow outfit in May

And in January, Holly wowed in yellow again, sporting a long-sleeved, yellow number from high street store Karen Millen. The £140 zesty frock was made with long sleeves, an on-trend funnel neckline and had a gorgeous flirty peplum hem.

Holly also wore a yellow Karen Millen dress in January

The dress came with a black belt but the 38-year-old decided to leave it at home and accessorised it with her favourite £500 high heels by Gianvito Rossi - the same pair loved by the Duchess of Cambridge.

As always, the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! co-host always praises her glam squad for helping her look her best on-screen. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she told HELLO! "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

