Amanda Holden's gorgeous Whistles dress is in the sale and selling out FAST Beautiful as always!

Amanda Holden has done it again! The star looked totally gorgeous in her daily outfit snap for her Heart FM breakfast show on Wednesday morning, wearing a chic tie-waist dress from British fashion favourite Whistles. Even better, the linen dress is currently over 50 per cent off in the sale! Down from £179 to £85, we're not surprised it's selling out quickly - there's now only a number of sizes available, so hurry if you want to snap it up. Amanda teamed the look with a comfy pair of white trainers - which isn't surprising, since she was out on a girls' night with Kelly Hoppen and Lauren Silverman the evening before!

Amanda posted her outfit on Instagram as per

On Instagram, she captioned a smiling group shot: "Lovely evening with a fab group of girls inc these two @kellyhoppen and #laurensilverman. We missed @aleshaofficial. Stuck to an (unusual !!) 3 drink rule because of my schedule with @thisisheart #breakfast!"

Amanda Holden dazzles Instagram with a £35 Topshop dress

One fan commented on her early-morning outfit snap: "Morning Mandy! That looks sooooo comfy!" while another simply asked: "I love your dress, where is it from?"

Amanda was out with the girls on Tuesday night, wearing a gorgeous Chloe belt bag, £690

We're hardly surprised it's popular - made from 100 per cent linen, it's the perfect breezy summer staple, and even gives us some Duchess Meghan vibes with its denim-looking stitching. The frock is currently still in stock in further sizes in some Whistles stores, too, so be sure to ask your local store if you're out of luck online.

Whistles 'Tansey Linen Dress', £85, available here

Of course, Amanda's makeup always looks flawless too, and she recently revealed to HELLO! that her beauty routine is very important to her. "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good," she explained. "My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

Piers Morgan defends Amanda Holden amid Phillip Schofield feud

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.