Amanda Holden's daisy print dress is a Topshop steal - and Instagram's obsessed We NEED this dress...

Amanda Holden kicked off a new week in style, rocking the most fabulous Topshop dress you ever did see! The 48-year-old's daisy print frock came from the high street mecca and cost £39. Known as the 'Austin' dress, it has angel sleeves and is designed in a lovely 'midaxi' shape, with an all over floral print. With its spring-ready splashes of colour, it had a fab floaty and feminine look. The dress has proved a massive hit on Instagram and now the Britain's Got Talent star has rocked it, we predict a mass sellout. We have the best news too - all sizes are currently available online, so if you fancy adding it to your wardrobe, don't delay. The TV star's 1.1 million Instagram fans took to the comment section and gave her latest look a five-star rating.

Blooming gorgeous!

Amanda isn't the only ITV star to wow in this particular number - Loose Women star Jane Moore also has the same design in a slightly different, ditzy print. The 56-year-old journalist stepped out in the frock back in April and shared a slow motion video of her wearing it on her Instagram feed. Keeping it classic, she teamed with sleek nude high heels and left her jewellery at home. These ITV ladies, they know how to influence our shopping lists, that's for sure!

£39, Topshop

Mother-of-two Amanda recently shared some of her top tips for glamour in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine.

MORE: Amanda Holden's floaty pink dress has made ALL of Instagram heart-eyed

"There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good," she explained. "My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

READ: Amanda Holden earns her stripes in fabulous navy Massimo Dutti trousers

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.