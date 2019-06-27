﻿
lorraine-kelly-grey-top

Lorraine Kelly SHOCKS fans in a chic Topshop denim jumpsuit

We are loving this directional look!

Laura Sutcliffe

WOW! Lorraine Kelly pulled out ALL the stops on Thursday morning, totally dazzling viewers of her daily show in a stunning denim jumpsuit. The denim all-in-one came from Topshop and although the exact number isn't available online - we've found a hugely similar design for £55. The 59-year-old styled up the jumpsuit in her own way - folding over the cuffs - and added nude high heels from L.K.Bennett. Lorraine shared a shot of her latest outfit on Instagram and fans took to the comments section to give the look a winning verdict. 

Lorraine looked lovely in her jumpsuit

The mother-of-one may be turning 60 soon but, that doesn't mean she is afraid of fashion. Telling HELLO in 2018, she explained: "What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that." The Scottish star also spilled the beans on the royal she thinks is the best dressed. "Oh I think Megan Markle looks amazing! I think she's got it right - it’s a very difficult little tightrope to walk, but I think she’s still got her own style. I love what she wore on Suits; the clothes were amazing. I know there’s rules if you're a royal I guess, but I think she looks absolutely stunning, really beautiful, so elegant and still fashionable; there's a sense of chic there."

£55, Topshop

Topshop is a store the TV star often heads to. Last year, she hit the headlines when she twinned with her 23-year-old daughter Rosie live on air - in a blue suit from the high street mecca.  Rosie and Lorraine wore the same outfit, which was styled by Mark Heyes; showing you can look fabulous no matter what age – with simple style tweaks.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly just wore the Marks & Spencer skirt EVERYONE is talking about

"Mark styled it up differently - he did it really lovely for her with a t-shirt and flats, and for me I had a blouse and high heels. It was amazing that we could both wear the same suit and both look totally different" she mused.

READ: Holly Willoughby's tweed Zara skirt looks like it came from Chanel

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about lorraine kelly

More news