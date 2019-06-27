Lorraine Kelly SHOCKS fans in a chic Topshop denim jumpsuit We are loving this directional look!

WOW! Lorraine Kelly pulled out ALL the stops on Thursday morning, totally dazzling viewers of her daily show in a stunning denim jumpsuit. The denim all-in-one came from Topshop and although the exact number isn't available online - we've found a hugely similar design for £55. The 59-year-old styled up the jumpsuit in her own way - folding over the cuffs - and added nude high heels from L.K.Bennett. Lorraine shared a shot of her latest outfit on Instagram and fans took to the comments section to give the look a winning verdict.

Lorraine looked lovely in her jumpsuit

The mother-of-one may be turning 60 soon but, that doesn't mean she is afraid of fashion. Telling HELLO in 2018, she explained: "What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that." The Scottish star also spilled the beans on the royal she thinks is the best dressed. "Oh I think Megan Markle looks amazing! I think she's got it right - it’s a very difficult little tightrope to walk, but I think she’s still got her own style. I love what she wore on Suits; the clothes were amazing. I know there’s rules if you're a royal I guess, but I think she looks absolutely stunning, really beautiful, so elegant and still fashionable; there's a sense of chic there."

£55, Topshop

Topshop is a store the TV star often heads to. Last year, she hit the headlines when she twinned with her 23-year-old daughter Rosie live on air - in a blue suit from the high street mecca. Rosie and Lorraine wore the same outfit, which was styled by Mark Heyes; showing you can look fabulous no matter what age – with simple style tweaks.

"Mark styled it up differently - he did it really lovely for her with a t-shirt and flats, and for me I had a blouse and high heels. It was amazing that we could both wear the same suit and both look totally different" she mused.

