Lorraine Kelly and Andrea McLean twin in the SAME yellow high street dress Twice as nice...

Lorraine Kelly looked gorgeous on Wednesday as she fronted her ITV show, dazzling viewers in a mustard yellow dress by high street favourite Monsoon. The £55 'Kristina' dress is made from light linen and cut in a draped shape with ruffle sleeves and a floaty hem. We particularly loved the belted waist and metal button fastening. The 59-year-old teamed the frock with nude high heels from Whistles and wore her hair in a lightly waved style, with natural makeup. Fabulous! If this frock looks familiar, that's because fellow ITV star Andrea McLean also has it in her wardrobe! The Loose Women co-host wore the same design back in April and she also styled it very similarly - with a pair of high heel shoes by Kurt Geiger. Great minds think alike, right?

Lorraine looked fabulous in her Monsoon dress

Andrea is styled by wardrobe duo Mother Shoppers, who put together all her on-screen looks for the show. HELLO! spoke with Bertie Bowen, one half of the stylish dream team.

£55, Monsoon

Speaking about her client, she explained: "Andrea looks amazing in everything! She looks really good in bold colour, it's great with her skin tone and her hair. Andrea tries out lots of different shapes and styles and I think that is what people like about her."

Andrea Mclean wore the same frock in April on Loose Women

Reflecting how the 49-year-old's style has changed, Bertie added: "Well it is definitely much more adventurous now; she definitely stuck to a bodycon shape dress with a heel before, whereas now she has tried suits, she loves a midi dress and has now worn every colour in the rainbow."

"She's now into print a bit more - for ages she just wouldn't wear it. Whereas now, she loves a bit of floral and polka dots as well, she's more open to trying new things. And she listens to me when I say 'go on just try it' she says 'okay' rather than 'I can't!'"

