Kate Garraway's stripy sundress is perfect for a summer picnic – and it's by Warehouse!

We're loving Kate Garraway's latest summer look. The Good Morning Britain presenter brought the sunshine straight into the studio on Wednesday in this pretty stripy sundress by high street favourite Warehouse. The 52-year-old mum of two looked stunning in the midi dress with its multi-coloured stripes and belted waist. It's one of those super flattering frocks that covers up your lumps and bumps and is suitable for just about any occasion – work, wedding, girls' brunch. We couldn't find the dress on the Warehouse website, but Very are selling it for £48 right now so hop over there if you'd like to copy her style.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kate Garraway

Kate teamed her outfit with some simple cream suede heels. You need to go for a plain shoe with this dress or you'll be totally OTT. Warehouse's Stripe Button Through Midi Dress in Multi is still available to buy in sizes six, eight and ten but it's sold out in sizes 12 to 18. The frock is 100% cotton and machine washable.

Warehouse's Stripe Button Through Midi Dress, available at very.co.uk

The glamorous host looked perfectly groomed as always, wearing her blonde locks in a chic side parting. Kate went for her trademark smoky eye makeup, keeping her lip colour a natural nude hue.

The previous day, Kate stunned in a green and pink floral dress by Oliver Bonas, with matching pink heels by Zara. And on Friday, the star stepped out in a gorgeous retro print blouse by Tabitha Webb and a Marks & Spencer pencil skirt. Once again she matched her shoes, wearing some white heels.

Any chance we can borrow your wardrobe for a week please Kate?

