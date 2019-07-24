Christine Lampard wears the most STUNNING orange dress on Lorraine She's summer ready

It's always great to have a few day-to-night dresses in one's wardrobe – sleek-yet-sexy outfits that work for both office and evening drinks. Well, the lovely Christine Lampard just wore the perfect example while standing in for Lorraine Kelly on her morning TV show. Christine, who is married to football manager Frank Lampard, looked radiant in a bright orange dress by high street store Hobbs. Christine shared a snap of herself in the frock on her Instagram page, writing: "Good morning! Dress from @hobbslondon and @mauriceflynn is responsible for the giggles." Sounds like the star had a fun morning at the ITV studios.

Photo credit: Instagram / Christine Lampard

Christine's elegant outfit is called the Anya Dress, available on the Hobbs website for £149. The burnt orange dress comes in sizes six to 18, although size 18 is currently sold out. We love the asymmetric hemline and bias cut of the frock, which gives that flattering fit we're all after. The star paired it with some nude strappy sandals.

MORE: Rochelle Humes just wore the cutest cherry-print bikini – and it's £25!

The Anya Dress from Hobbs

Beauty-wise, Christine kept things simple and wore her brunette locks in a wavy down style – which we have to say looked extremely shiny. Tips please Christine! Celebrity hairdresser Maurice Flynn, who also styles the locks of Rochelle Humes and Nicole Scherzinger, is the man behind her hairdo.

MORE: All eyes are on glam Helen Mirren at London film premiere – you have to see this dress!

The presenter, who is mum to ten-month-old baby girl Patricia, showcased perfectly groomed brows, a sweep of bronzer to her cheeks and matched her lip colour to her dress with a peachy hue.

The previous day, Christine wowed in another stunning outfit – a halterneck dress by Diane von Furstenberg, priced at £514. The midi dress had a full, pleated skirt with pockets, a waist-defining fitted bodice and finished with an elegant high collar. The former One Show host teamed her look with some chic heels and went jewellery-free.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.