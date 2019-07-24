All eyes are on glam Helen Mirren at London film premiere – you have to see this dress! Always so fashionable…

Oh, we just adore Dame Helen Mirren. The British actress has wowed us once again with her amazing style on the red carpet – this time at the London premiere of Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. The stunning star joined her co-stars Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby at The Curzon in London's Mayfair on Tuesday evening, bringing more than a touch of glamour to the event. Helen, 73, showed us all how to carry off vibrant summer florals, stepping out in the most divine neon green fit and flare 'Lovebird Dress' by Eponine, priced £565. The actress' outfit featured beautiful pink flowers, which she matched to her heels and clutch bag.

Helen is a pro at dressing for the red carpet; remember her fabulous in pink A-line gown by Schiaparelli Haute Couture at the 2019 Oscars? She's clearly into her bright hues this season and this latest dress is another fine example. We love the chic three-quarter length sleeves and bateau neckline – so Audrey Hepburn!

The star topped up the glamour with her jewellery, wearing a pair of pink and white diamond drop earrings by David Morris and a gorgeous pink and white diamond 6.70ct cocktail ring by the same jeweller. Beauty-wise, Helen matched her nails and lips to her dress with a pretty pink shade and styled her short, blonde locks in a sleek style with her fringe skimming her eyes.

The Calendar Girls star has previously said of her beauty look: "I am very used to putting make-up on and I actually love doing my own make-up," she told Byrdie. "I love sitting down in front of my huge blow-up mirror and putting on my make-up. A tip for putting on make-up is to always look at yourself from a distance and keep referring to the distance that most people would be looking at you because sometimes you can get too obsessed with the detail when you look too close."

The Lovebird Dress by Eponine, priced £565

The actress stars as Magdalene Shaw in the Fast & Furious movies, with the latest film produced by Chris Morgan, Jason Statham and Hiram Garcia.

