Catherine Zeta-Jones dazzles in Swansea wearing siren red dress It was a family affair...

She might be used to the twinkle of Tinseltown, but on Wednesday, Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones swapped the Hollywood hills for the rugged Swansea coastline when she returned home to Wales to accept the Honorary Freedom of the City and County of Swansea. CZJ gave the red carpet a run for its money, kitted out in a stunning, one-shoulder red gown complete with a matching clutch, looking every inch the starlet as the cameras flashed away.

The power colour to end all power colours, Catherine knows that nothing draws attention like a sharp, structured red dress, and the big screen icon certainly sent temperatures soaring.

Flanked by her actor husband Michael Douglas and dapper son Dylan, the film star looked incredible in between the pair and looked thrilled to be back on home turf, signing autographs before talking about her fondest Welsh memories.

After the ceremony, the mother-of-two told onlookers: "It's wonderful to be home, with the sun out, having this award… it doesn't get better than this."

She continued: "There's something very rooting to me to come home to Swansea, and be a part and be in touch with where I come from."

Before adding: "I feel very honoured to be recognised by the people who supported me from the very beginning and continue to support me."

The actor received the honour as part of the celebrations marking Swansea's 50th year as a city and - according to the BBC - is only the second woman to ever receive it. The family have been in Europe for a while now, and earlier this week the married couple were spotted at a Great Gatsby-themed party in Capri, Italy and before that, all three were spotted cheering on the players at Wimbledon.

Known for lead roles in films such as Ocean's 12, Chicago and Entrapment, Catherine Zeta-Jones is a true asset to the industry, often speaking out about issues such as ageism and a lack of interesting roles for women in Hollywood. We can't wait to see what she does next.