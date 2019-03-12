Angelina Jolie wows in white chiffon gown for Dumbo premiere - with kids Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne by her side A family affair!

Angelina Jolie made quite the entrance at the Dumbo film premiere in Los Angeles on Monday evening, wearing a beautiful white chiffon gown to walk the red carpet with four of her children. Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and ten-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt all joined their mum to watch the movie, and they looked pretty excited about it, too! So. Sweet. Angelina stuck to her signature aesthetic of edgy glamour in her custom Versace gown and pretty Cartier earrings, showing off all of her iconic tattoos with an exposed back silhouette. We could have mistaken her for her nineties self with that clear, barely-there makeup look, too.

Angelina with four of her children at the Dumbo premiere. Image: Getty

Just like their mum, the Jolie-Pitt clan showed off their own signature styles, as well - with Zahara in a sweet sequinned dress offset with trainers, Vivienne in a boxy shirt, Shiloh wearing a patterned hoodie and Knox in an adorable suit. Talk about a fashionable family, hey?

Angelina has been taking her family out to events with her even more regularly recently, also bringing them along to a screening of The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind in February. This time, eldest sons Pax, 15, and Maddox, 17, also went along, happily posing for a family picture.

The whole family joined for a screening of The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

Another memorable red carpet moment was back in 2018, when the actress took Pax as her date to the annual Golden Globe awards. He was a total pro as he posed in his tuxedo, sporting his Time's Up pin, while Angelina went full glam in a gorgeous caped black gown with a feather trim. Clearly the Jolie-Pitt kids take stardom in their stride…

