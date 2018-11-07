Catherine Zeta-Jones is marvellous in monochrome as she bares her shoulders to support husband's Hollywood Star The actress wore a stunning polka dot dress in California on Tuesday

Catherine Zeta-Jones was the picture of elegance as she arrived on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday with her husband Michael Douglas. The actress was attending the ceremony for Michael's Hollywood star in California, accompanied by his movie legend father Kirk Douglas and his son Cameron. Clearly trying not to overshadow Michael's big day, Welsh-born actress Catherine chose a demure black off the shoulder sheer dress with small white polka dots for the occasion – but of course still looked sensational. The knee-length fitted outfit was the ideal choice for the star, who looked super fit and healthy at 49 years.

Catherine posted a clip of herself and Michael travelling by car to the ceremony, writing: "On our way to the Hollywood walk of fame ceremony. My hubby is getting his star to go along with his hands and feet! Hooray for Hollywood." Their fans were thrilled at the news, with one posting: "He really deserves it! Congratulations Michael!" Another commented on Catherine's outfit, saying: "Congratulations Michael looking glamorous Catherine."

Along with the mum-of-two's stunning dress, we're also a bit obsessed with her amazing shoes. Those White Mary Janes with a skinny black strap are to die for.

And let's take a minute on Catherine's beauty look – have you seen those lashes? Wow. They're nearly touching her perfectly groomed brows. Then there's CZJ's cascading wavy locks and those sparkly earrings. It's too much!

Just a few days earlier, the actress shared the cutest photograph of herself as a little girl on her Instagram page. In the snap we see a young Catherine posing for the camera with a cheeky grin and bunches in her school uniform. She wrote: "This is probably the best official school portrait I have. Full on ragamuffin."

