Catherine Zeta-Jones' favourite room in her house looks straight out of The Greatest Showman

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a peek inside her favourite room in her house – and it's giving us serious The Greatest Showman vibes. The Chicago actress revealed the room featured a unique high ceiling with colourful draped fabric reminiscent of a circus tent, and complementing terracotta floor-length curtains at the windows.

Adding to the unique décor is what appears to be an old horse cart that has been transformed into a seating area with cream and burgundy cushions. The rest of the lounge has a sophisticated feel with a large corner sofa topped with an assortment of scatter cushions, and a round ottoman seat. There is a wooden dining table positioned next to the windows, and ornate wooden cabinets at the back of the room.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a look at her unusual living room

"One of my favourite rooms in my home. The house came with this gorgeous draped ceiling and I just fell in love," Catherine captioned the photo, which she shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

Catherine is passionate about interior design and often shares photos of her lavish residences on social media. Not only does the mother-of-two own a beautiful property in Bedford, New York, she also has homes in the Welsh city of Swansea, Bermuda, and an apartment in Manhattan, which boasts a prime location with incredible views over Central Park.

Catherine often shares photos of her homes on Instagram

One of the things that has impressed fans most is Catherine's "girl cave", her very own space that is filled with rails of fabulous clothes, a white sofa and desk, where she works on her own homeware line – Casa Zeta-Jones, which is available on QVC in the US. There was even a ballet barre and mirrors where she can workout, and a separate sofa area where she can sit and relax.

The actress has even gone to great lengths to design bedrooms her children Carys and Dylan will love, which she proudly showcased on Instagram.

