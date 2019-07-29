Charlotte Hawkins just totally wowed us in this stunning formal gown The Good Morning Britain star always looks beautiful

Charlotte Hawkins really goes all-out when it comes to weekend dressing, doesn't she? The star was sporting a gorgeous formal gown in her Instagram snaps on Sunday for a special reason – she's heading to the big screen! Not as a movie star, but to present a special cinema screening of a recent Andre Rieu concert. Fancy! She wrote in her caption: "At a cinema near you this weekend - I'm hosting @andrerieu’s Maastricht concert 'Shall we Dance'! Spectacular music that will get you up and dancing, plus I interview Andre as he steps off stage. On tonight and tomorrow night, see www.andreincinemas for details."

Charlotte credited her go-to stylist, Good Morning Britain's Debbie Harper, for choosing her gown, which is a beautiful Pronovias design. Though it's a well-known bridal label, Charlotte often chooses their colourful offering for the red carpet and formal events. Her latest choice is much more affordable than you might think, coming in at £490 online.

Pronovias strapless formal dress, £490

The newsreader and classical music expert often impresses her Instagram followers with her fashion choices – from Royal Ascot to the GMB desk and even her radio job at Classic FM. On Monday morning, she was back in the ITV studios wearing a bold floral jumpsuit, which is an £85 number from HotSquash London.

Wearing ASOS for Good Morning Britain

She also loves British high-street staples such as Next, Marks and Spencer and ASOS – earlier in July, she totally wowed viewers with a hot pink midi dress from the online brand. The almost-neon design, which costs just £38, quickly began selling out in a number of sizes – we can see why, it's totally gorgeous! Clearly Charlotte has a thing for pink this summer…

