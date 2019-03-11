Charlotte Hawkins' ultra-chic Marks and Spencer dress is selling out fast We can see why…

Charlotte Hawkins looked gorgeous on Monday's edition of Good Morning Britain, didn't she? The newsreader chose one of her favourite high street brands, Marks and Spencer, to see in the new week - but you better hurry if you're loving the look, because Charlotte's tailored blue dress is selling out fast! We've tracked down the fitted frock, which is from the Per Una range and costs £55. There's only four sizes left online, so get clicking…

Charlotte's 'Ruffle Detail Bodycon Dress' from M&S

Charlotte styled her look with her favourite pair of ombré-effect 'Alice' heels from Carvela - which have proven so popular that they've also sold out in almost every colour way. You can still snap them up in a neutral or burgundy shade on the brand's website, however - and for a sale price of £99. Winning.

Charlotte is styled by Debbie Harper, known as @debbiedresses on Instagram. She also tends to the wardrobes of fellow Good Morning Britain stars Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway, and Kate has previously spoken to HELLO! about their working relationship - explaining that Debbie has helped all the ITV ladies come out of their shell when it comes to fashion.

She told us: "She sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear."

"I think the point of fashion is to shake you out of your routine, we've all got a dress that we adore in our wardrobe – usually black – that we could easily wear to every occasion we ever went to, because we know it fits, it hides the lumps and flattens the bumps, but I think the great thing about fashion is that it forces you to try something new and it makes you look quite fresh," she added.