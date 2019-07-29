Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer beach cover-up is SUCH a summer essential Don't get us started on that tan…

Holly Willoughby looks to be having an amazing time on a family holiday in Portugal alongside her star pals Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes! That didn't stop her from posting a gorgeous swimwear selfie, however, and showing off another of her favourite pieces from her Marks & Spencer collection. Turns out, the white linen shirt from her edit doubles up as a beach cover-up – doesn't it look beautiful? The presenter wrote in her caption: "Blue sky and white cotton... this shirt makes the perfect swimming costume cover-up... @marksandspencer #hollyloves."

Holly showed there's more than one way to wear her linen shirt

The top in question costs just £29.50 from M&S, and is made from 100 per cent linen – we can see why Holly is loving it for the warmer weather! The utility shirt is also available in khaki green, pale pink and navy blue, and is winning rave reviews online. Holly styled hers by tying it up into a knot over her peachy pink swimsuit.

MORE: When Strictly Come Dancing stars show off their incredible bikini bodies

Plenty of her star pals approved of the look, too, with Emma Bunton writing: "So gorgeous, sun-kissed babe," and her stylist Angie Smith adding: "Mega babe," with lots of sweet heart emojis. Cute! Angie recently relocated to Australia, prompting speculation as to whether the pair will continue to work together – we're hoping it's just business as usual!

Marks & Spencer Pure Linen Utility Shirt, £29.50 (available here)

Luckily, lots of Holly's summer edit with Marks & Spencer is still available. HELLO! had a chat with the star at the launch of the collection, where she told us: "It's really wearable - they're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe. I think now - being on our fifth collection - we know what works and what the buyer really loves."

MORE: See Holly's entire Marks & Spencer summer collection

She added: "What's nice about this collection as well, is that it's a real summer capsule collection. Everything in it sort of ties in, so if you're going away on holiday and you just want to shove a couple of bits in your bag, everything intermingles quite nicely for you to have this lovely summery, cool vibe – it all works." It sounds like she practices what she preaches! Happy Holly-days…

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.