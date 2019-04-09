Fans are rushing to buy Charlotte Hawkins' flirty and floral Marks & Spencer dress Us included…

Charlotte Hawkins is on a roll! The presenter couldn't have looked lovelier on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning Britain, wearing a floaty floral midi dress from Marks and Spencer. We predict a sell out on this one, so get yourself to M&S if you want to copy Charlotte's style! The frock is the British brand's 'Floral Print Midi Dress' and will set you back £55, and has a growing number of stellar reviews from shoppers online - so we're not surprised Charlotte wanted to snap it up herself.

Charlotte's floaty midi dress is from M&S

The presenter teamed her look with a pair of chic white heels from Office, and kept her hair and beauty look natural as always. Charlotte's signature blonde hair is tended to by Amy Heath, who also works regularly with Claudia Winkleman, and her always-glowing makeup is thanks to the skills of Lisa Mejuto - who has also worked on Kate Garraway in the past.

Loose Women fans are loving Nadia Sawalha's starry Marks & Spencer jumper

Loading the player...

Charlotte's GMB stylist Debbie Harper is clearly a big fan of Marks & Sparks, since she often dresses the star and her co-presenters in pieces from the store. Charlotte regularly styles her outfits with her favourite pink heels from the brand, which feature a mighty gorgeous statement bow – she most recently wore them in March, with a pretty striped Warehouse dress.

Floral Print Midi Dress, Marks and Spencer

Charlotte is also a regular at the races and has been impressing her Instagram followers with her bold Ladies Day looks. At Aintree on Friday, she looked elegant in a statement blue outfit – wearing a fitted dress from Fallon K and a feathered head piece by milliner Rachel Trevor Morgan. At the Cheltenham Festival, she twinned with fellow attendee Zara Tindall, with the pair both choosing to wear hats made by one of the royal family's favourites, Juliette Milinery. No doubt we will see more racing style from both Zara and Charlotte, who both love the sport and all the dressing-up fun that comes with it…

Christine Lampard stands in for Lorraine & you'll want to see her check shirt dress