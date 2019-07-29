This is what Caroline Flack WON'T wear on Love Island final (and what she wears ALL the time) This is the one accessory she can't take off…

It's going to be an emotional night for Caroline Flack on Love Island - it's the final! Saying goodbye for another summer, Caroline will no doubt feel emotional on Monday evening as she crowns this year's winning couple. We've very much enjoyed seeing all of her amazing outfits throughout the series - from designer dresses to high-street shoes, she has nailed every single look.

But have you ever wondered why she always wears wedges or block heels when she's strutting into the villa? Well, it's because of the decking around the fire pit.

"The one constant is the need for a block heel in the villa; the gaps in the decking can be slightly treacherous for that slow-mo walk," Caroline's stylist Nisha Grewel told us.

Ah, so that's why she saves the strappy delicate heels for the Aftersun show - we had always wondered.

Faun2 shoes in nude, £69, KG Kurt Geiger

Talking about Caroline's TV style, Nisha said: "I like to mix it up style-wise as much as possible … Caroline has a petite frame so I would never want the garments to overpower, creating the best silhouette is always my end goal. I try to push the fashion forward and keep it interesting."

We've noticed there's one accessory she always wears, her personalised necklace featuring her initials in diamonds. The chunky diamond letter necklace by Roxanne First is fast-becoming a favourite with the fash pack on Instagram. Louise Redknapp is a fan of the stylish jewellery brand, and we reckon it's only a matter of time before Duchess Meghan is, too.

For founder Rocky, the perfect piece of jewellery is the one you never have (or want) to take off - and by the looks of it, Caroline agrees.

For those of you wanting to copy Caroline's Roxanne First necklace, it'll be available online soon at the end of July. You can add up to 8 letters (or numbers) and choose between a fine or heavier set chain. Caroline's is 18ct gold with white diamonds and is priced at £265 per letter with the chain included.

If you're wondering what's the plan for Caroline's look tonight, it's an exciting one! A designer has exclusively designed her a dress - how amazing is that?!

When we asked her stylist Nisha, she said: "It’s a surprise! We have an exciting designer creating the finale look!"

