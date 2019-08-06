Vogue Williams wowed Lorraine viewers in an insane rainbow glitter sequined outfit Top technicolour!

How amazing did Vogue Williams look on Tuesday? The mother-of-one appeared on the Lorraine show with Christine Lampard to present a fashion segment and viewers were hugely taken with her outfit - and we can see why! The 33-year-old wore a rainbow sequin camisole by Olivia Rubin and a matching midi skirt, also by the high-end designer. The top came in at £150 and the skirt has a price tag of £280. We loved how the reality star accessorised the eye-catching look; she added leopard print high heel shoes and blinged up with gold hoop earrings. Top marks, V!

Vogue's rainbow outfit was a big hit with viewers

If you take a look through Vogue's Instagram 'outfit of the day' shots, you will find lots of rainbow pieces. It's clear that the wife of Spencer Matthews loves a bit of technicolour.

Cami, £150, and Skirt, £280, Olivia Rubin

She's often spotted wearing the 'rainbow hoop' earrings by Soru Jewellery, which are part of the brand's collaboration with the Fashion Bug Blog.

Costing £145, they feature a dazzling selection of technicolour gemstones – perfect if you have love all things rainbow-esque.

Vogue loves rainbow pieces - she also has a pair of these statement earrings, £165, Soru

They are clearly a big favourite of Vogue, who said: " My obsession with Soru Jewellery is getting stronger. Look how amazing these hoops are? Absolutely love them!"

Irish-born Vogue is looking incredible right now. Known for her love of fitness, the blonde beauty is already back in her skimpy swimwear, under a year since giving birth to her son Theodore.

Vogue looked amazing in her bikini last month

Last month, Vogue took to her Instagram page to share a snap of herself in a stunning blush pink bikini as she told her followers about her upcoming Bare by Vogue campaign, the presenter's own tanning beauty line. Posing against the most scenic beach backdrop, Vogue showed off her super-toned figure and enviable tan. Wow!