Amanda Holden styled her blush pink holiday dress in a VERY clever way So chic!

The goddess that is Amanda Holden is currently on holiday in Italy with her family and we have been loving her updates. On Tuesday evening, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a snapshot on her Instagram Stories of her wearing a stunning blush pink silk dress, which she paired with a matching pink kaftan. With her tanned skin and beach-ready waved hair, she was a sight for sore eyes, that's for sure! We loved her laid-back hippie vibe and you could tell the 48-year-old was in full-on holiday mode as she enjoyed the sunshine.

Amanda looked beautiful in her dress and kaftan

We are still reeling over the show-stopping, stunning frock that the blonde beauty wore last month. The mother-of-two stunned in a yellow sequined gown as she commenced filming of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions. Sharing a photo of herself backstage at the SSE Arena in London, Amanda wrote: "So great to be filming @bgt champions @ssearena #bgtchampions #backstage. Hope you’re enjoying the heat!"

Last month, Amanda wore this stunning Basil Soda gown

Amanda's plunging V-neck maxi dress was by Basil Soda and featured a mix of white and yellow sequins, with a sheer tulle skirt. With her loose waved locks and vampy eye makeup, her look simply screamed Hollywood glam.

MORE: Amanda Holden and her husband Chris Hughes look so loved-up in rare photo

Karl Willett is the man behind Amanda's BGT looks and he told HELLO! the ITV favourite is a dream to work with." Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me. She is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years." Speaking about how her on-screen look differs to her everyday wardrobe, the stylist explained: "I wanted to elevate Amanda's style this year so our main focus is couture fashion." You may think that it takes an age for the glam TV star to get ready, but no, quite the contrary! " Not long at all," Karl revealed, " she is fast. Clothing wise it's minutes and we are out the door."

READ: Amanda Holden's white Topshop dress has Instagram fans going crazy