Vogue Williams just wowed in her Caroline Flack for River Island playsuit The best £46 you will ever spend...

Caroline Flack is high on life right now, and who can blame her? The TV star has already jetted off to the Love Island villa, but she'll be pleased to know that her second collection for River Island has been a smash hit. Within the collection, there's a £46 playsuit everyone is swooning over; from Instagram stars such as Laura Byrnes to celebrities like Vogue Williams! The neutral-toned playsuit features a unique black print all over, and is cut in a flattering wrap shape. Flirty, frilly and super light for the summer, bloggers have been rocking it and it has already sold out in a few sizes online. Fashionista Vogue was spotted in it on Wednesday afternoon on Instagram Stories, vowing to style it up with high heels and red lipstick. NEED.

Vogue looked stunning in the playsuit

The range has had a revamp for 2019 and is now full of accessories - and even makeup! Caroline said: "We've added hoop earrings and even created the 'Caroline' lipstick - these are my go-to things for an evening out when I’m in a rush. Of course I’ve got some new sunnies in there too because they are perfect for summer or when you need to distract attention from your eyes."

£46, River Island

Although the range is already proving a massive hit - there's one person who the ITV star would love to see rocking it, and she's a total icon. "As a small person, Kylie [Minogue] has always inspired the way I dress - plus I’m a huge fan!. I’d love to see her in this collection." Imagine that, hey?

WATCH: Vogue and Spencer introduce baby Theodore

Speaking about the new series, Caroline was coy about what's in store - explaining: "You'll have to tune in and find out! No season has ever been the same. It’s hard to keep it a secret as so many people ask me about the show all year around."

We can't wait until 3 June when it all kicks off, and are looking forward to our evenings being spent in front of the sofa for the foreseeable future….

