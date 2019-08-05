Kate Garraway wows Good Morning Britain in an £18 rose-print dress Stunning!

Kate Garraway certainly looked rosy on Monday morning! The 53-year-old dazzled viewers of Good Morning Britain wearing a navy blue dress which was adorned with a striking rose print. We've tracked down the blooming lovely frock and it came from online store Joanie and costs just £18 in the brand's summer sale! We can hardly believe it - it looks far pricier. All sizes are available online too, which is always good to know. Kate shared a shot of her latest outfit on Instagram after the show and fans headed to the comments section to give her look a first class rating.

Kate looked rosy in her floral frock

Mother-of-two Kate always looks fabulous no matter what she wears. The TV presenter has a helping hand from stylist Debbie Harper when it comes to her on-screen outfits. Speaking about her style, Kate said she likes to have fun with fashion and that Debbie (who is also known as 'Debbie Dresses' on Instagram) can always turn to her to experiment with a new look. "I can remember 12 or 13 years ago at the TRIC Awards, she suddenly said, 'Now don't be scared, bear with me, I got you a grey jumpsuit,'" she told HELLO!

£18, Joanie

Kate - who presents alongside Charlotte Hawkins and Susanna Reid - added: "She does know I'm the bravest, because she'll offer it to the others and they'll be like 'Oh, no' and she'll go 'Let's try Kate, she's up for everything. Now, everyone wears jumpsuits so it wouldn't be remotely unusual, but at the time, I asked, 'Do I look like I'm going to mend a car?’ She said, 'No, you look fabulous!"

MORE: Kate Garraway's fans go crazy for her chic Jackie O outfit – and it's in the sale!

"Put your hair up in a high ponytail, it'll be great.' So I gave it a go, and actually, it was brilliant, I love it – I've still got the jumpsuit actually! It's one of my favourites, it's a grey silk. The next day she said, 'See, you should trust me.'"

READ: Most stylish guests of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.