Vogue Williams looks AMAZING in new bikini photo - and we've got figure envy Yeah, we look like this too

Most mums dread the thought of slipping into a bikini post-kids, but not the beautiful Vogue Williams. Nope, the model and wife of former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews is known for her love of fitness and is already back in her skimpy swimwear, under a year since giving birth to baby Theodore. On Tuesday, Vogue took to her Instagram page to share a snap of herself in a stunning blush pink bikini as she told her followers about her upcoming Bare by Vogue campaign, the presenter's own tanning beauty line. Posing against the most scenic beach backdrop, Vogue showed off her super-toned figure and enviable tan.

Photo credit: Instagram / Vogue Williams

Vogue's pretty bikini is the Orlando Tan Classic Over the Shoulder Crop Bikini from Melissa Odebash. We found the swimwear still available to buy on the designer's website for £198 in sizes six to 16. Be quick if you want to copy Vogue's look!

MORE: Holly Willoughby is SO thrilled as Fearne Cotton poses in her Marks & Spencer jumpsuit

Photo credit: Instagram / Bare by Vogue

She wrote: "Counting down the days until our next @barebyvoguecampaign shoot! So delighted with the lovely girlies on board, it’s brilliant to have fans of the brand as the faces of the brand. Keep an eye on my stories for a new product alert."

MORE: Red carpet beauty! Jacqui Ainsley nails summer style in amazing gingham dress

If only we looked this picture perfect on our holidays (has anyone invented bikini spanx yet?). Unlike Vogue, we are mostly lazing by the pool with a ginormous cocktail in one hand and a Magnum in the other. We have to hand it to the star for her commitment to fitness.

Orlando Tan Classic Over the Shoulder Crop Bikini from Melissa Odebash

Vogue's followers loved her look just as much as us, with many complimenting her cool striped towel and shades as much as her figure and bikini. One posted: "Love your shades, where are those from?" Another said: "Do you sell the towels?" Well actually, she does. Vogue's beach towel is available to buy on the Bare by Vogue website for 25 EUR.

One of the model's fans suggested she share more of her fitness tips with her followers, telling her: "You should bring out a fitness DVD, your body is goals." We have to agree.

Vogue recently hit back at body shamers online who told her she was too thin. Sharing a snap of her BMI, Vogue said: "I keep getting messages like that. It's starting to get annoying especially because I want to show a healthy lifestyle. I'm 64kgs and 5'11. That is 4kgs lighter than I used to sit before I had Theodore. I can't explain why but that's where my weight comfortably sits. I train four times a week and try to eat healthily 80% of the time. Please don't send messages about my weight anymore!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase.