Christine Lampard's Topshop orange skirt is so popular, it's sold out ALREADY We want it even more now..

OK, if Christine Lampard keeps wearing so many amazing clothes, we are going to be bankrupt at this rate! On Wednesday morning, the raven-haired beauty delighted Lorraine viewers by wearing the orange outfit of dreams. Christine teamed her zesty, sleeveless knit with a leather button skirt from Topshop, which comes in at £125. However, it's so popular, that it has already sold out online! We imagine you will have more luck trying to find it in-store, so don't worry if you can't get it out of your head! The 40-year-old added nude strappy sandals and even wore a coral-toned lipstick to match. So chic…

Tangerine dream!

Christine's looks are always put together by Angie Smith - the super stylist behind Holly Willoughby's on-screen wardrobe. Angie has now relocated to Australia, but that doesn't mean she won't be working with her famous clients. It's thought she will make regular trips back to the UK and has a team of people working with her. And of course, there is the beauty of Facetime, which the stylist has revealed she uses for wardrobe fittings when she is away.

£125, Topshop

Christine and Angie go way back. "I work really closely with Angie," the Loose Women co-host explained in 2018: "and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets my body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes!' She's brilliant" she remarked.

Holly too has great things to say about the stylist. Speaking to HELLO!, she revealed: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge. She tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you." If only we could hire Angie too...

