Christine Lampard's navy blue floral dress is a Dorothy Perkins BARGAIN We need this frock in our lives...

We are loving seeing Christine Lampard light up our screens every day on Lorraine, whilst she covers the TV veteran's summer break. Not only is she funny and fabulous, but her wardrobe is on point! On Monday the Irish star wowed viewers in a stunning navy blue dress that was embossed with a lovely floral print. We loved the ruffle sleeves and hem, as well as the form-fitting cut. So you can imagine our surprise when we discovered the frock is from Dorothy Perkins and costs just £33.60. And what's more, all sizes are available online. That's the best news we have heard this week so far!

Christine shared a collage of her latest outfits

If you've been looking at Christine on screen and Instagram, you may have noticed her hair has had a wonderful summery update. The former One Show host is known for her glossy raven mane, but it seems that even she can't resist the bleach when the sun comes out - she's been sporting a much lighter look during her time presenting Lorraine. Her hair looks more chestnut-toned and you can really see her honey blonde highlights when the studio lights shine on it. Stunning, right?

£33.60, Dorothy Perkins

Christine, 40 and fellow ITV star Holly Willoughby use the same ladies to get them glam - stylist Angie Smith and hairdresser Ciler Peksah. We knew there was a reason the pair always look so polished!

Last year, Queen of hair Ciler helpfully revealed the products she uses on Christine to get those mermaid-esque waves. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Obsessed with these products. Great on Christine’s hair for #LorraineKellyShow” and proceeded to tag in all the products mentioned. The Hot Tools Professional 32mm 24K Gold Salon Curling Iron was there and you can pick up the curler at Amazon for £63.35.

