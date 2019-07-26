Christine Lampard debuts stunning summer hair transformation We. Love. It.

The lovely Christine Lampard is well-known for her glossy raven hair, but it seems that even she can't resist the bleach when the sun comes out! The star has shown off a much lighter look during her time presenting Lorraine while Lorraine Kelly takes a summer break. Her new blonde highlights were particularly noticeable on Thursday's show, when she wore an ultra-sunny yellow floral dress on-screen, which prettily brought out the golden tones in her new look. We love!

Christine has shown off a lighter hair look

Christine hasn't revealed which hairdresser is responsible for her sun-kissed change, though she's been working with Rochelle Humes' go-to stylist Maurice Flynn during her latest stint presenting Lorraine. The new mum also sees Holly Willoughby's favourite hairdresser Ciler Peksah, who was responsible for her hair transformation shortly after welcoming baby daughter Patricia.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I've hardly washed my hair never mind style it for the past few baby-filled months. Today was a treat @cilerpeksah_hairstylist." It looks like Christine has opted for a colour refresh with some babylights back in January - we're not surprised that this time around she fancied going a little lighter!

Ciler has previously shared some of her favourite products to use on Christine. In May 2017, she revealed that she curls her brunette lengths with the Hot Tools Professional 32mm 24K Gold Salon Curling Iron, and uses Aveda's Thickening Tonic, £21, for volume. To finish off her bouncy blowdry, she often turns to the Bumble & Bumble Thickening Dryspun Finish Spray, £23.

Christine has been impressing fans with her fashion choices since returning to Lorraine, of course. Styled as usual by ITV wardrobe queen Angie Smith, she has wowed us in a number of high-street looks from the likes of Phase Eight, Hobbs and And Other Stories. Which is your favourite of the week?