Christine Lampard wears the perfect summer dress for the heatwave

Christine Lampard is currently fronting the Lorraine show whilst the lady herself is enjoying her summer holiday and on Tuesday, the ITV star stepped out in the summer dress of dreams, which is perfect for the heatwave the UK is currently experiencing. The dress was of the halterneck variety and came from Diane von Furstenberg. Priced at £514, the midi dress had a full, pleated skirt with pockets, a waist-defining fitted bodice and finished with an elegant high collar. The mother-of-one wore the design with smart high heels and left her jewellery at home, letting the dress do the talking. Stunning, right?

WOW! Christine looked amazing her DVF dress

Angie Smith - Holly Willoughby's stylist - put this look together and she and Christine have a great working relationship. Last year, the raven-haired beauty revealed she always finds a way of keeping in touch with Angie, even if she is unavailable.She shared a shot of her in her bedroom and wrote: "Over the phone fittings with this beauty" proving the duo work together to create the perfect look for television, no matter where they are. Now that's dedication to fashion, right?

£514, Diane von Furstenberg

You may be surprised to know that Angie has not one, but two girl crushes, and they are both VERY different. "I just love Eva Mendes - she is gorgeous. And Iris Apfel - when you think of her, you think of her glasses." She also loves a certain Duchess of Cambridge, too. "I really like Kate's style! I think she is looking beautiful at the moment and I loved the Missoni dress she wore in Ireland earlier this year."

Although she dresses most of her clients including Holly, Rochelle Humes and Laura Whitmore in high heels, her personal style is a bit more relaxed. 'I'm all about the trainers," she told us. And refreshingly, she doesn't just covet what's in fashion. "I'm not really into trends. You just should go with what you like."

