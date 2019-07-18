Christine Lampard returns to Loose Women in an INSANELY chic neon dress We need it, ASAP

Can we just discuss Christine Lampard's stunning dress she wore on Thursday's Loose Women? The ITV favourite fronted the latest instalment of the lunchtime show and we were blown away with her neon frock. We've tracked it down, and it came from mid-range brand Ghost. Priced at £120, the eye-catching design had a high neckline and pin-tuck detail on the front and was finished with voluminous sleeves. The flared skirt and fluorescent tone ensured she stood out on set. All sizes are currently available online and we think this design would be ideal for a wedding or party. Christine, 40, teamed the frock with simple strappy sandals and as always, her pretty face was highlighted with flawless makeup.

If you are wondering why the former One Show host looks so sun-kissed, that's because she has just returned from a fabulous holiday! Enjoying the break with former footballer husband Frank and baby Patricia, the TV presenter shared a sunny swimsuit snap from a day out on a boat - managing to still look tanned and gorgeous despite the wind. Fans were quick to comment on her leopard-print swimsuit, which cost £120 number from cult brand Rixo. "Love the swimwear," one wrote, while another commented: "Love this. Leopard lover!" Others noticed her pretty gold necklace, which actually features an engraved 'P', in tribute to her baby daughter. All together now - awww!

Christine's on-screen outfits are always put together by Angie Smith - Holly Willoughby's number one stylist. Last year, the raven-haired beauty revealed she always finds a way of keeping in touch with Angie, even if she is unavailable.

She shared a shot of her in her bedroom and wrote: "Over the phone fittings with this beauty" proving the duo work together to create the perfect look for television, no matter where they are. Now that's dedication to fashion, right?

