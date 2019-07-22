Christine Lampard stands in for Lorraine Kelly wearing a stunning blue outfit The ITV star wows in head-to-toe blue

Christine Lampard is back on our screens for the summer! The former One Show host is standing in for Lorraine Kelly whilst the Scottish star is off on her holidays and we are excited to see a whole host of fabulous outfits while she fronts the morning show. Kicking off her stint in style, the 40-year-old stunned viewers in a blue top by & Other Stories, and she teamed it with a pair of blue trousers by Topshop . Although the tailored trousers are sadly not available anymore; you can still buy the blouse online for £57 in the & Other Stories summer sale. Keeping it classic, the mother-of-one wore a pair of black high heel shoes by L.K.Bennett and wore her famous raven hair down in a loose and lightly curled style.

Blue-ti-ful!

The mother-of-one has been quite the busy bee lately! The ITV favourite fronted the latest instalment of Loose Women on Friday, wearing a dress that quickly became one of our utmost favourites! From mid-range brand Ghost, the £120 the bold design had a high neckline and pin-tuck detail on the front and was finished with voluminous sleeves in a seriously chic neon yellow tone. All sizes are currently available online and we think this design would be ideal for a wedding or party. Christine, teamed the frock with simple strappy sandals and as always, her pretty face was highlighted with flawless makeup.

£57, & Other Stories

Speaking of makeup - ever wondered what the Irish star uses to look so glowing despite those early starts? Telling The Express in 2018, she said: "I get breakouts so easily, and I also suffer from skin pigmentation, so I'm quite conscious of what I put on my face."

MORE: Christine Lampard shares adorable photo of baby Patricia on her first holiday

She revealed: "I adore Chanel foundation and Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara. I've used the mascara for about 25 years and couldn't be without it!"

READ: Christine Lampard just wore the khaki Zara skirt Lorraine fans always wanted

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.