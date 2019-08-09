Vogue Williams just teamed £29.99 polka dot Zara shoes with a £2000 Dior handbag We love the mix of high street and designer!

We've always loved Vogue Williams's style. The Irish beauty loves colour, prints and designer labels yet still decks herself out in high street threads. On Thursday, the mother-of-one was photographed leaving the ITV studios with her glamorous mum, and we absolutely loved her outfit. Showing off her enviable pins in denim shorts and a white top, the 33-year-old looked incredible, but it was her accessories that really caught our eye. Not only did she have the Dior 'Book' tote, which costs a cool £2000, but her yellow polka-dot sling back shoes came from Zara and cost just £29.99! The shoes are very Carrie Bradshaw and thankfully, are currently available online in all sizes. They would be ideal for a wedding or a party - especially with the cute bows on the front.

Vogue looked incredible in her latest outfit - closely followed by her stylish mum

Earlier in the week, the wife of Spencer Matthews appeared on the Lorraine show with Christine Lampard to present a fashion segment and viewers were hugely taken with her outfit; a rainbow sequin camisole by Olivia Rubin and a matching midi skirt, also by the high-end designer.

£29.99, Zara

The top came in at £150 and the skirt had a price tag of £280. We loved how the reality star accessorised the eye-catching look; she added leopard print high heel shoes and blinged up with gold hoop earrings. Stunning!

£1950, Christian Dior

Describing her look, the blonde beauty told The Express: "My style always depends on my mood. Some days I can dress really girly and other days I’ll be more androgynous. I don’t like loads of glitz and glam, though. I like to keep it more simple and stylish."

And on her style icons, Vogue has quite a few. "Kate Bosworth and Diane Kruger are so chic and well put together, I would quite happily steal their wardrobes. I like Olivia Palermo, too. She’s a bit girly for me but I love what she wears."

