The woman behind the THAT Zara dress reveals the REAL reason it was such a success

You know it. You kinda like it. It’s THAT Zara dress. Your friend at the school-gate, your mum, your colleague, even your gran – everyone knows someone who has THAT Zara dress. It’s 100% viscose black and white polka dot with a round-neck. It’s ankle-grazing in length with an oversized ruffled hem that has a flattering soft flutter when you walk. It will set you back £39.99 from Zara (and it’s back in stock, just sayin’). This dress seems to be everywhere, even here in HELLO! Offices three members of staff have worn it on any given day. And, to further prove its mammoth popularity, the dress even has its own Instagram account dedicated to sightings across the UK – and even as far as New Zealand.

Hot4TheSpot was started by Faye Oakenfull in May 2019, and in just three months the account has amassed over 18k followers. And it shows no signs of slowing, “I get maybe 200 messages a day on a weekend and about 100 on a day in the week sharing sightings.” Faye told HELLO! “It’s amazing, this dress has been breaking ALL the barriers. Not just with age but size.”

The Instagram account shows images of women across all ages and sizes rocking the look, “[sharing all of these images] ignores the ‘who wore it best’ idea of old, it’s not about pitting women against each other.” Says Faye. “Instead everyone has been embracing just wearing something they love and feel comfortable in, and then sharing the pics.”

The London-based stylist told HELLO! that she sees a great mix of women wearing the dress, “the oldest has been my friend’s gran, Beryl – she’s 86 years old and rocking it – she looked fabulous in it!” When it comes to fashion it’s not very often that one piece from one store can up the sartorial stakes across all ages and sizes. This dress has broken all the rules and really is one size (or style) fits all - it’s been embraced across all age ranges, from fashionistas in their 20’s to their 80’s.

Illustrator ByFaye paid homage to the dress with a series of cartoons showing blondes, brunettes, grans, and teens wearing the dress with pride. The posts have had over 700 likes and the comments flooded in, with one follower commenting: ‘It’s amazing how it suits everyone of any age and any size’, while another simply said: ‘Love this!’.

And, HELLO!’s Fashion and Beauty editor, Laura Sutcliffe couldn’t agree more: “Many people assume super-stylish, directional pieces are confined just for women in their 20s, and it’s not always the case. “This is one of the reasons I love THAT spotty Zara dress so much - it flatters all body shapes, sizes, and ages. With the bold print and relaxed fit, anyone can pull it off, it's great to see!"

Laura’s top tip: “make it work for you with simple tweaks, such as a belt to give it a more tailored shape, or, if you want to keep it casual, add trainers and a denim jacket.”