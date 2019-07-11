Amanda Holden just wore a Zara green waistcoat as a dress - and wow, just wow Amazing...

We know that when it comes to her wardrobe, Amanda Holden can be very daring. The 48-year-old always looks great and on Thursday, the ITV favourite wowed Instagram fans when she wore a tailored waistcoat - as a dress! The waistcoat came from Zara and went down to £29.99 in the sale. With its lapel collar, it had front flap pockets and a belt with a matching lined buckle and double-breasted button fastening in the front. It can be purchased with matching trousers, but the petite star decided to go bare-legged and team the look with high heels. The Britain's Got Talent judge's 1.2 million followers took to the comment section to shower her with praise - and we don't blame them!

Amanda wore a Zara tuxedo waistcoat as a dress

Karl Willett is the stylist behind Amanda's daily outfits and he told HELLO! that her style is really accessible. "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant. She proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day women to re-create these looks from the high street."

£29.99, Zara

Amanda and Kyle have a great working relationship, especially during the Britain's Got Talent live shows. "Amanda is a dream to work with," he revealed. " She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

MORE: Amanda Holden's yellow polka dot dress has taken over Instagram

The mother-of-two prides herself on looking glam at ALL times. "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash," she told HELLO!. "To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good. My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

READ: This is what Amanda Holden's fashion stylist swears by - and Mrs Hinch loves it too!