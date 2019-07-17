Amanda Holden stuns Instagram with the red bikini you always wanted Er, WOW!

OK, we are so jealous of Amanda Holden right now. Not only is she on holiday somewhere tropical (she hasn't revealed where) but she looks absolutely insane in a red bikini. Sharing a full length shot of her lying by the pool, the 48-year-old chose to don a tiny red two-piece and we've tracked it down. It's from Melissa Odabash and retails at £99 for the top and £99 for the briefs. Although a pricey buy, the mother-of-two has worn it before, which shows the classic style stands the test of time. This isn't the first time the Britain's Got Talent star has worn the swimwear designer either, she often wears the brand when she jets off on her hols.

Amanda looked incredible in her red bikini

HELLO! spoke to Melissa about how to feel confident at the beach - and she gave us some great tips. "For me personally it’s all about self-tanner first, especially living in London. Feeling confident is about not following the trends, but instead following what actually suits your body and wearing something that’s good for your skin tone. With swimwear, you can accentuate the parts that you love about your body and flatter the parts you don’t as much."

£198, Melissa Odabash

Melissa's swimwear brand is loved by a whole host of royal ladies, from Princess Beatrice and Eugenie to the Countess of Wessex. "I think all the royals that have worn my designs are great role models and they’re amazing for a younger generation; who learn that you can be sexy and classy at the same time."

MORE: Amanda Holden's white Topshop dress has Instagram fans going crazy

And on whether the designer prefers a bikini, swimsuit or tankini, the designer actually wears all three. "if I’m in Italy and I’ve eaten pasta I’m definitely wearing my one piece and if I’m paddle boarding I’m wearing my tankini surf tops to avoid applying sun block 50 times a day! But if I’m sunbathing, then I’m wearing my bikini."

READ: This is what Amanda Holden's fashion stylist swears by - and Mrs Hinch loves it too!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.