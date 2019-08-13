Amanda Holden says 'age is irrelevant' when it comes to her style Amanda talks risqué fashion...

Like a fine wine, Amanda Holden just gets better with age! And so does her dress sense. The ITV star is known for her lavish wardrobe and risque frocks when she appears on Britain's Got Talent, and although they may cause complaints with viewers from time-to-time (last series, Ofcom received 22 complaints after the mother-of-two wore a particularly plunging number) the TV favourite really doesn't care - and why should she? "I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I'm nearly 50," she told The Daily Mail. "Age is totally irrelevant, thanks to people like J-Lo, who is 49 and just a sexy, hot woman who dresses for how she feels."

She added: "Clothing is everything. It’s my armour. I dress for myself, nobody else. I love looking at what other people are wearing for inspiration, but I know what works for me. So many stylists over the years have tried (and sometimes succeeded) in putting me into outfits that don’t suit me or my body shape. These days, I stick with what I know makes me feel confident, whether that be a certain neckline, a fitted trouser, colour palate, highlighting a waist or simply comfortable-to-wear clothes and fabrics.I think the way you are perceived, rightly or wrongly, is based on how you look. So I treat it as armour so I can go out and face the world and battle each day."

The BGT judge has a refreshing take on fashion and dressing up.

"My children don't bat an eyelid at what I wear and love borrowing my clothes. Of course, I have fun on Britain's Got Talent – it’s the perfect opportunity to take risks. Times have changed and I don’t feel anyone should feel pressure to dress for your age. It’s all about body positivity and feeling good." You go girl!

