Amanda Holden looks half her age in the white bikini of dreams WOW!

Amanda Holden shared what looked to be a throwback snap on Tuesday, of her sporting a fabulous bikini by one of her favourite designers, Melissa Odabash. Priced at £159, it's a gorgeous design and we can see why the ITV favourite looks so great in it - after all; she does have the body of a twenty year old! Accessorising to perfection, the Britain's Got Talent judge added a stylish straw hat and layers of dainty gold chains, whilst tying her blonde hair back in a surfer gal style ponytail. Top marks! Some of Amanda's legions of followers were quick to shower her with praise, with one fan writing: "I'm in love with that bikini though. WOW!" Another added: "Woahhh Amandaa!" Our sentiments exactly…

How amazing does the BGT judge look?

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the 48-year-old revealed that fashion plays a big part in her life. "Clothing is everything. It’s my armour. I dress for myself, nobody else. I love looking at what other people are wearing for inspiration, but I know what works for me."

You can still buy the Amanda's bikini in chocolate brown. Top, £80, briefs, £79

And on the items that make her feel the best, the blonde beauty really knows her stuff. "These days, I stick with what I know makes me feel confident, whether that be a certain neckline, a fitted trouser, colour palate, highlighting a waist or simply comfortable-to-wear clothes and fabrics.I think the way you are perceived, rightly or wrongly, is based on how you look. So I treat it as armour so I can go out and face the world and battle each day."

This summer has proved very eventful for the mother-of-two. Not only has she bagged a stint on Heart FM, but she's just launched her first fashion collaboration with Fenn Wright Mason. Taking to Instagram last week, the ITV favourite wrote: "Very excited to be sharing this with you!! I have been busy designing my first ever clothing collaboration for @fennwrightmanson. I'm so happy that I've got to work with an amazing brand and have been able to create a collection that really reflects my style! Tailored, Glam & Elegant... it’s going to look lovely on you all! Release date is 12th August #AmandaHoldenFWM."

