Christine Lampard's khaki green jumpsuit has Lorraine viewers racing to the shops The TV host has the best taste...

Christine Lampard kicked off her Wednesday in style, wowing Lorraine viewers in an item that is notoriously hard to pull off - a jumpsuit. The ITV favourite decided to opt for a khaki green version from Ted Baker, which was designed with a cropped hem, wide lapels and a statement zip. Priced at £179, it's currently available online now in all sizes, should you wish to invest. We love how transitional this piece is - all Christine would have to do to make it work for the autumn is to add a boxy denim jacket and simple pumps. For now though, the wife of Chelsea manager Frank kept her accessories neutral and added a pair of high heel strappy sandals by Office.

Christine stole the show in her jumpsuit

Irish star Christine uses the same stylist as Holly Willoughby - Angie Smith. Talking about all things fashion in an ITV interview last year, she said: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered. I dress on how I feel. In terms of clothes, I work really closely with Angie and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, ‘Does this look rubbish?’ and she says 'Yes'! She's brilliant."

BUY IT NOW! £179, Ted Baker

All those early starts and a young baby don't appear to have taken their toll on the 40-year-old, who is looking as fresh-faced as ever. She does have a secret weapon in her makeup though...

MORE: Christine Lampard just made us REALLY want this Zara dress

"Concealer! Definitely when I'm doing Lorraine as I have to be up early. A bit of concealer can get you a very, very long way. There’s an Hourglass one I use at the minute. But I'm open to all suggestions when it comes to make-up."

READ: Christine Lampard's black animal print dress is the talk of Lorraine

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.