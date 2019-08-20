Christine Lampard's black animal print dress is the talk of Lorraine What a frock!

Welcome to a new week, Christine Lampard! The ITV star has been presenting the Lorraine show on behalf of the TV veteran all summer long, and we have been loving her daily looks which she has been showcasing on Instagram. On Tuesday's show, Christine - who is married to Chelsea manager Frank - decided to opt for a black animal print dress by Massimo Dutti. The A-line frock has a round neckline with tie strings, an elastic waistband at the back and summery short sleeves. The ITV favourite added a sleek black belt and finished off the look with black high heel shoes by Office. The £99.95 design is selling like hot cakes online, with only a size 6 and a size 14 left at the moment. We sincerely hope they restock!

Looking good, Christine!

The former One Show host is a devoted mum to baby Patricia, who was born last year. The presenter recently told The Sun that her body has changed a lot since giving birth. Pointing to her hips, she told the interviewer: "I'm wider all round here!" She also admitted that she had gained weight on her feet, taking her up a shoe size. "I could do more to try to trim myself back in, but I don’t care. I'm enjoying her and I enjoy a glass of rosé. I mean come on, it’s the summer! I can’t say no to any of it." You go girl!

BUY IT NOW! £99.95, Massimo Dutti

The Irish-born beauty gave another glowing answer when asked if it is possible for women to 'have it all'.

MORE: Christine Lampard just made us REALLY want this Zara dress

Revealing she need much to be happy, she said: "For me, it’s doing what I’m doing at the minute, having a nice home life and a happy, healthy child. That’s my goal."

READ: Charlotte Hawkins & Christine Lampard just wore the SAME dress on screen

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.