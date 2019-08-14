Christine Lampard just made us REALLY want this Zara dress Get the Lorraine presenter's look for less...

We know that Christine Lampard loves the high street - from Topshop, L.K. Bennett to Karen Millen and Warehouse, the ITV favourite has rocked the all. Very occasionally though, the ITV star decides to switch it up and wear a designer frock or two. On Wednesday's Lorraine show, the raven-haired mum-of-one decided to pull out all the stops in a blue draped dress by Eden Choi. Known as the 'Masha' dress, it cost £453 and is now only available in a vibrant red. Don't worry though, because we've tracked down a high street design that looks hugely like Mrs. Lampard's pricey buy. This flowing Zara dress boasts a similar round neckline, loose-fitting long sleeves and even comes with a detachable belt. Priced at £49.99, it won't break the bank, either.

Christine looked amazing in her blue Eden Choi frock

Speaking of Christine's fabulous wardrobe, on Tuesday, the Lorraine show host had a bit of a fashion nightmare - she wore the same dress as fellow colleague Charlotte Hawkins, on the same day. Being on screen earlier, Good Morning Britain host Charlotte looked incredible in a beautiful green shirt dress by L.K Bennett. The tailored shape had a slim collar and a tie-front belt to cinch in the waist and set her back £295. The frock came in two shades, and Christine opted for the same design - but in tan. We couldn't possibly choose a winner - both ladies looked fabulous.

Get the look: Zara, £49.99

For former One Show host Christine, simple style is key. "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered."

Angie Smith is the lady behind Christine's look and Holly Willoughby's stylist has a refreshing take on fashion - she doesn't follow new fads. Telling HELLO! in March, she explained: "I'm really into trends. You just should go with what you like."

