Victoria Beckham shows off an impressive tan in the best beach outfit ever Does she ever look bad? Nope!

Oh, to live the life of Victoria Beckham! The stunning mother-of-four appears to still be on her holidays - according to Instagram - and on Wednesday, the former Spice Girl took to the social media site to share an up-close selfie showing her basking in her own, natural, honey-toned glow. Wearinga simple black vest top, denim shorts and a sporty cap from her line with Reebok, the 45-year-old looked better than ever, especially since she appeared to be wearing little makeup. Who needs cosmetics when you can have a spot of vitamin D, eh? We loved this relaxed, dress-down look which is perfect for warmer climates. Soon VB will be cosied up in jumpers when the winter comes, so she better make the most of it!

VB's casual outfit (and tan!) looked amazing

But is the fashion mogul's tan real, or has she had a little help? The self-confessed beauty junkie revealed to fans back in January that her favourite fake tan of choice is by The Organic Pharmacy and it's available in the UK to buy.

Victoria uploaded a photograph of the bottle in her bathroom, and wrote: "Really liking this @theorganicpharmacy self tan for my body, not to be used on the face ladies xxx". Retailing at £38, it's not the cheapest product on the shelf but if it delivers everything it says, it's totally worth it. And if it's good enough for Posh, it's good enough for us...

This year is proving a very exciting one for the business woman. As well as designing new numbers for her fashion label, her beauty line launch date is fast approaching and we literally can't wait to see what she will come up with. Last month, Victoria shared a shot of her team working behind the scenes on the new products, and revealed that they have been developing it for months now. She said: "I've been thinking about creating my own beauty brand for a long time and started working on it late last year!"

