Victoria Beckham's white maxi dress is so glam that it's already sold out And we can see why!

Can you imagine spending your summer on-board Elton John's luxury yacht? Well, Victoria Beckham has been doing just that with her family and we have been loving the holiday snaps she has been sharing on Instagram. Over the weekend, the former Spice Girl decided to dress up for dinner at sea, wearing a stunning white maxi dress. The halterneck number had a lovely flowing finish and the fashionista added a gold chain and wore her famous brown hair tied back. Ideal for the warm weather we've been having, we were very sad to discover it had already sold out - although our bank manger will no doubt thank us later.

We loved VB's boating attire

Husband David Beckham wasn't completely convinced with Victoria's choice of attire. The former Manchester United footballer uploaded his own photo of Victoria standing on the deck of the yacht, looking very elegant in her show-stopping gown. He captioned the picture: "I mean come on really," and added the eye-roll emoji before going on to say: "Boat wear @victoriabeckham style." Tsk! David, your wife is one of the world's most famous fashion icons - can you really blame her? Plus, if you can't dress up for a night on Elton 'syacht, when can you?!...

The fashionista also has the same design in black that she wore at the Fashion Awards 2018

If the dress looks familiar, that's because the mother-of-four has worn it before - in black. Back in December, VB stole the show at the 2018 Fashion Awards in the fluid gown, and revealed on Instagram that it was her "favourite" from her whole collection.

Priced at £1,795, it showed off the brunette beauty's bare shoulders although on the night, she actually added a pair of wide cut tailored trousers underneath her dress. How clever! After all, it was seriously frosty that evening.

