Victoria Beckham just brought back the Countess of Wessex's favourite dress By royal demand?

The Countess of Wessex is a huge lover of Victoria Beckham's fashion label. We've spotted the wife of Prince Edward wearing VB's designs many a time, and it's easy to see why. Tailored, elegant and luxurious, they totally fit the royal's sleek vibe. Victoria's label has been going for over ten years now, with not just Sophie, but the Duchess of Sussex amongst her high-profile customers. One of the first times the Countess wore a design by the former Spice Girl was back in in 2015 at the BGC Charity event. Turning to the high end label, Sophie wowed onlookers in a zesty orange body-conscious, fitted dress, which she teamed with nude patent leather shoes by Gianvito Rossi. Now, four years later, Sophie's dress is back online, and you can pick it up in the same bold tone, as well as snakeskin. As always, it doesn't come cheap - this number costs £990.

Sophie stood out in this orange dress by VB back in 2015

It's not just body-con either - in March, mother-of-two Sophie celebrated International Women's day at an event at Buckingham Palace, and her look came straight from Mrs.Beckham. The blonde royal choose a camouflage top and skirt from Victoria's high-end range and we loved the statement feel. The skirt had deep pleats from the waist and was made in lightweight silk. It was priced at £1295 for the skirt and the matching shirt came in at £675.

IT'S BACK! £990, Victoria Beckham

Who could forget when fellow royal Meghan donned top-to-toe VB on Christmas Day 2018? Prince Harry's wife decided to flatter her then growing baby bump in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham.

She wore a dark blue dress, boots, dress coat and the brand's Powder Box Handbag. We loved the classic look, and the timeless nature of the ensemble means that the royal can wear the look again and again if she wished.

