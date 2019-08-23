Need some denim short inspiration? Check out Victoria Beckham's latest snap Denim diva!

Everyone knows that Victoria Beckham can dress. The fashion designer is always impeccably turned out and we love her for it. Tailored offerings are her favourite, and she adores her high heels. So when we see her dressed down, we can't help but swoon over the switch-up. But Mrs Beckham doesn't just slob about in loose baggy clothes - oh no. She still looks well-put together, even on board a yacht! On Thursday, the former Spice Girl shared a picture of her enjoying her holidays, wearing a pair of minuscule denim hot pants. And would you look at her pins? Wowzers. VB doesn't sell denim shorts right now as part of her fashion label, but they could be a past collection steal, as the mother-of-four is rarely seen out of her own threads.

WOW! VB should wear shorts more often...

On the subject of denim, did you know that the 45-year-old never washes her jeans? Telling ELLE in 2018, she explained: "If the kids spill something on them, then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash. And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all. I normally hang my jeans up, to be honest with you, to keep the shape." We are so trying this…

Victoria looks super bronzed in her holiday snaps, and we wonder if it's the real deal or enhanced with one of her favourite fake tans - The Organic Pharmacy.

Or maybe, she has a tanning producing coming out in her new beauty range? Last month, the designer shared a shot of her team working behind the scenes on the new products, and revealed that they have been developing the line for months now. She said: "I've been thinking about creating my own beauty brand for a long time and started working on it late last year!" The countdown is on...

