THIS is what Victoria Beckham wore to sports day - and David looks pretty swish too Sporty Spice!

Sports Day comes around every year and is always a big event in every child's school life. Especially as mum and dads come to watch - and Victoria and David Beckham may be one of the world's most famous couples, but that doesn't mean they don't take part! The stylish pair headed to Harper's school and wow, they looked chic. VB dressed had-to-toe in black sportswear from her line with Reebok and added a funky cap, trainers and a cross body bag. David also looked his best - twinning with his wife, wearing black too.

VB & DB - coolest parents ever!

This is the second time this week the fashion designer has headed to sports day. The former Spice Girl even revealed earlier this week that the day gets very competitive! The star shared a photo of her out running on an athletic track, dressed in her Reebok x Victoria Beckham kit. "Kids sports day can get very competitive," she wrote in the caption. Victoria and David have always cheered on their four children at all their school sports days. David has previously taken part in the beanbag race at Harper's school too. How we would have loved to have seen that one!

Victoria and Romeo pose up a storm

It's been a busy few weeks for the fashion designer and her former Manchester United star husband. They both went to Glastonbury at the weekend and shared videos of The Killers in their Instagram Stories. Victoria, 45, also added a cute selfie of the pair enjoying the music - and it was the epitome of #couple goals!

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in photos

Thursday, 4 July saw the glam pair celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary! No, we can't believe it either. Victoria uploaded a loved-up video montage of the couple writing: "20 years today. I love you so much xxxxx Kisses x @davidbeckham"

READ: Victoria Beckham's T-shirt has the most heartwarming message