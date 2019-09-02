Amanda Holden returns to work in a bodycon pink dress and her Instagram fans are very excited Amazing...

Most people return to work after a holiday in a bad mood, wearing standard office attire that will hide the all-you-can-eat buffet holiday weight gain. Not Amanda Holden! The 48-year-old has enjoyed a sun-drenched holiday this summer and on Monday morning she made her way back to Heart Radio in style. The mother-of-two decided to glam it up, wearing a bright pink, bodycon dress from her new range with Fenn Wright Manson. Known as the 'Deborah' dress, the vibrant fitted frock showed off Amanda's golden glow and her incredibly toned figure. Hands up if you're jealous of how amazing she looks in the morning - it's not fair! Priced at £199, the dress isn't cheap but it's a timeless number that can be worn again and again. Amanda teamed the hot phink number with nude heels and wore her hair in a sleek and straight style.

Wow! Amanda looked incredible in her new dress

After posting the photo on Instagram, thousands of likes rolled in and fans flocked to the comments section. One fan wrote: "Good heavens. That's a WOW from me." While another said: "Lookin' hot, hot, HOT." And even EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, aka Bianca Jackson, also commented with: "Jeez mumma." We concur!

BUY IT NOW! £199, Fenn Wright Manson

The Britain's Got Talent star has been really embracing her new range with the label, and was photographed wearing pieces from the collection while on holiday. We have to say, we don't blame her for adding them all to her suitcase - we'd have done the same. On Thursday, the BGT judge shared a snap of herself wearing a black jumpsuit from the range, accompanied by her adorable daughter Hollie, who looked cute wearing a dress by Rachel Riley. The blonde beauty wrote: "#Me wearing my #Hollie jumpsuit with My Little #Hollie available now! The first drop from my collection with @fennwrightmanson." The dress was named after her daughter, which made the photo even more adorable.

This jumpsuit is clearly one of her go-to pieces as she has worn it twice now, and remarked: "I've named each piece from my collection after the amazing women in my life. Hollie is my youngest daughter. She has an amazing sense of humour. Is very sensitive, empathetic, kind and loving. Our rainbow baby. Obviously she wouldn't wear this jumpsuit for a few years! But she absolutely loves her fashion." We think she's a chip off the old block!

