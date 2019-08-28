Amanda Holden, sends Instagram into meltdown with latest bikini snap We can't deal with the hotness..

This summer, Amanda Holden has been enjoying some fabulous holidays and has been keeping her 1.2 million Instagram fans entertained with her incredible bikini snaps. We have lost track of how many itsy bitsy numbers the mother-of-two has stepped out in. Her latest number didn't disappoint and fans went crazy over her retro printed bikini, which came from Solid and Striped swimwear. The skimpy number comes with a fabulous orange print and white tie detail. Priced at £80 for the top and £80 for the bottoms, it's quite the striking display and looks incredible with a tan.

WOW! Amanda looks half her age in her bikini

As always, fans took to the 'gram to shower the 48-year-old with praise. First up were her celebrity pals. Abbey Clancy wrote "Yes mama!" Fleur East added: "Banging body!" and good friend Jenni Falconer put a series of flame emojis. One fan commented: "I know it’s hot here, but I think you're going to make me faint!"

Women in their twenties would kill for the Britain's Got Talent star's figure, and the ITV favourite has a refreshing take on body image. Amanda told the Mail Online: "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

Prepping for BGT is always on her radar. "I go to a fitness camp in Portugal before the live shows. I'm a vegetarian, so for me it's lots of avocado, chickpeas, and quinoa salads as well as hikes and boxing. It's really good for your mindset, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in."

The rest of the time, the blonde beauty works hard to keep a daily fitness regime but still allows herself treats. "I practise a form of yoga, which is more to do with breath control and strength than getting sweaty, and I run every morning, but I love a glass of wine and going out."

