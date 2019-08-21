The secret detail about Amanda Holden's favourite dress How lovely is this?

Amanda Holden can now add fashion designer to her glowing CV, after releasing a fabulous collection with online brand Fenn Wright Manson. Her newest venture is going down a storm with her fans, with some of the styles selling out already. On Wednesday, the 48-year-old shared a picture of one of her favourite frocks from the line - the 'Jane' dress which has a leopard print overlay and a deep V neckline. The mother-of-three explained to fans that each of her dresses are named after her best friends. She wrote: "I've named each piece from my collection after the amazing women in my life Jane - @Janewallofficial is my dearest girlfriend. We met at drama school. Had our eldest children within 10 days of each other and have laughed and cried through the last 25 years." How sweet is that? There's also the 'Tamzin' dress after pal, EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, and the 'Angela' top, after former Coronation Street actress Angela Griffin.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Britain's Got Talent star said of her style: "Clothing is everything. It’s my armour. I dress for myself, nobody else. I love looking at what other people are wearing for inspiration, but I know what works for me."

She added: "So many stylists over the years have tried (and sometimes succeeded) in putting me into outfits that don’t suit me or my body shape. These days, I stick with what I know makes me feel confident, whether that be a certain neckline, a fitted trouser, colour palate, highlighting a waist or simply comfortable-to-wear clothes and fabrics.I think the way you are perceived, rightly or wrongly, is based on how you look. So I treat it as armour so I can go out and face the world and battle each day."

