Amanda Holden twins with her youngest daughter in an incredible black jumpsuit

OK, this is the cutest thing we've seen all week. Amanda Holden has been enjoying her holidays with her family and on Thursday evening, she shared a picture of her and her mini-me daughter Hollie, seven, posing in the sun. The pair looked so chic - Amanda was wearing a black jumpsuit from her collection with Fenn Wright Manson and Hollie a cute dress by Rachel Riley. Style twins! The 48-year-old wrote: "#Me wearing my #Hollie jumpsuit with My Little #Hollie available now! The first drop from my collection with @fennwrightmanson." This jumpsuit is clearly one of her favourites - she shared a picture of the design last week and wrote in the caption: "I've named each piece from my collection after the amazing women in my life. Hollie is my youngest daughter. She has an amazing sense of humour. Is very sensitive, empathetic, kind and loving. Our rainbow baby. Obviously she wouldn't wear this jumpsuit for a few years! But she absolutely loves her fashion."

The jumpsuit costs £229 and is available in sizes six to 16. Described as a "showstopper that is sure to turn heads" on the brand's official website, the jumpsuit features an elegant cowl neck and a tie to cinch in your waist. The description also states: "Pair it with your highest heels to set off the floor-skimming wide-leg trousers, head to a cocktail party and prepare to be admired." OK, we're sold.

BUY IT NOW - £229, Fenn Wright Manson

Speaking to The Daily Mail about her range, she said: "I don't like fashion for fashion’s sake, so these are classic pieces that can stay in your wardrobe for years to come. I have a lot of navy and teals in my home décor so I’ve incorporated that into this collection – ones that look rich and expensive, but don’t cost the earth."

"I'm very fortunate and privileged enough to have bought, borrowed and collaborated on so much high-end couture over my years in television that it’s nice for me to be able to produce something that’s affordable with my own spin on it."

