Lorraine Kelly's pastel blue suit has Instagram fans seriously impressed The ITV star heads to the high street for the suit of dreams...

Lorraine Kelly looked fabulous on Tuesday's Lorraine, wearing a stunning pastel blue suit. We've hunted down the fresh-looking design and it came from high street store French Connection. John Lewis has the fancy two-piece on sale - the trousers cost just £30 and the blazer comes in £70. Not bad for such a tailored cut, right? The ITV veteran kept it simple, adding a white camisole and a pair of metallic silver high heel shoes. Viewers loved the mother-of-one's latest outfit - and took to Instagram to give it their verdict. One follower wrote: "Great trouser suit, looks so good on you!" Another added: "Loving this look. You look amazing."

Suits you, Lorraine!

This isn't the first time the 59-year-old has turned heads in a suit. In 2018, Lorraine's daughter Rosie made a guest appearance on Mark Heyes' popular fashion segment part of the show. Mark dressed Rosie in the very same trouser suit Lorraine was wearing - a bold blue Topshop number, showing the simple styling tweaks that can be made to make any outfit suitable for both mothers and daughters.

BUY IT NOW! Blazer, £70, and Trousers, £30, French Connection @ John Lewis

The Scottish star chose to amp up her own trouser suit with a light blue Pure Collection knit and pointed silver stilettos from Dune. Her 23-year-old daughter opted for rainbow accessories with her outfit. She wore a colourful t-shirt from ASOS, white PrettyLittleThing trainers and statement bag from Skinny Dip to complete the look.

MORE: 10 amazing suits on the high street that will make you feel like a total boss

The fashion makeover made headlines and Lorraine loved how the outfit suited all age categories. "Mark styled it up differently," she told HELLO!." He did it really lovely for her with a t-shirt and flats, and for me I had a blouse and high heels. It was amazing that we could both wear the same suit and both look totally different" she mused.

READ: Lorraine Kelly takes on the rope-print trend - and totally nails it

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.