Lorraine Kelly just wore the most stylish ASOS mint dress on her show Lorraine embraces summer style...

Lorraine Kelly looked her usual glam self on Thursday morning, as she took her place on her famous sofa to front her daily ITV show. We loved the 59-year-old's latest look - a stunning ASOS mint green dress which was emblazoned with an eye-catching cream floral print. The flattering midi length and delicate puff sleeve detail made the dress extra special. She teamed the look with nude high heel shoes by Whistles and her makeup was as fresh and glowing as ever. Lorraine's dress has since sold out - but we've found a similar frock on the online site for an affordable £28. Not bad, right?

Lorraine looked lovely in her mint dress

The Scottish star will be turning 60 in October and in celebration of this milestone, she has a lifestyle book coming out in the same month. Talk about marking the occasion! Announcing the news last month, she took to Instagram to unveil the good news. "Cannot tell you how excited I am to share the cover for my new book, Shine, out in October this year," she wrote in the caption. "I'm sharing my life lessons on how to make every day a little brighter!"

Get the look: £28, ASOS

The mother-of-one has drawn on her own experience of getting her "shine back" after struggling with anxiety and menopause. In a statement, Lorraine said: "Women often ask me how I manage to keep my energy, positivity and enthusiasm up, day in, day out. To be honest, like all of us, I have my off days. I've suffered with anxiety and struggled with the menopause, but I've found ways to get my shine back."

She added: "I want to share all of those experiences and the lessons I have learned with other women so that we can all make every day a little sunnier." We can't wait!

