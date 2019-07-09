Lorraine Kelly's pastel ASOS dress is selling like hot cakes What an amazing colour!

On Tuesday morning, the queen of daytime TV Lorraine Kelly looked incredible in her latest outfit - a lilac, button-down dress, which came from ASOS. The button-through frock had lovely flared sleeves - and was made from a light and airy material. Priced at £40, it's currently available online now in all sizes should you wish to treat yourself. She added matching shoes by L.K.Bennett and left her jewellery at home, letting her ice cream tones do all the talking. Fans loved the look and took to Instagram to give her outfit a five-star rating.

Lorraine looks lovely in lilac

Lorraine will be 60 in October and has never looked better. Hello! chatted to Helen Hand - Lorraine's makeup artist - and she told us how the ITV veteran keeps looking so youthful. "Lorraine is fit and healthy - a natural beauty. Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, and changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin." Speaking of skin - Lorraine's line-free face is something that always looks great on camera. "Lorraine has beautiful skin naturally," Helen explained.

£40, ASOS

"For the show, I don’t really use a primer or prep the skin as she would have just cleansed and moisturised in the morning. When we do a shoot or red carpet events I will prep the skin first using Elemis Collagen Cleansing Calm and La Prairie eye cream. I use a gentle coverage of Avon's Makeup Moisturising Cream followed by Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream to give the skin an instant glow."

However, there are some beauty trends that are completely out of bounds. "We don’t use false eyelashes. It's all about enhancing and creating a look in the most natural way. Lorraine is really easy going when it comes to makeup and lets me do what I think she needs."Sounds like the dream client, right?

