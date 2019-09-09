Lorraine Kelly takes on the rope-print trend - and totally nails it We love this bargain outfit...

On Monday's Lorraine show, Lorraine Kelly brought the glamour in a fabulous blue blouse and matching skirt, which was emblazoned with a white rope print. We were surprised the expensive looking ensemble came from department store Debenhams, and even more surprised that the whole lot cost just £30! As part of the brand's end-of-summer sale, the top came in at £17.50, and the skirt cost just £12.50. What a result! And what's more, all sizes are currently available online. Amazing! The striking rope print is all over the high street right now, so Lorraine is bang on trend with this one.

Lorraine looked incredible in her bargian outfit

Talking of the rope-print, back in June, the mother-of-one looked terrific sporting a white midi skirt by Marks & Spencer. The high street store released the stunning number in May, and it looks exactly like the Duchess of Sussex's chain print design by Victoria Beckham that the royal wore at the Commonwealth Day service in March.

BUY IT NOW! Skirt, £12.50, and Top, £17.50, Debenhams

Priced at £39.50, it was a mean saving on Meghan's £1668 designer number, and and were delighted to see the A-line shape and print were near-on identical to the designer buy. It's since sold out, but we are keeping fingers crossed M&S will bring it back.

Lorraine wore an Marks & Spencer rope print skirt in June

Speaking of Meghan, the Scottish star thinks Prince Harry's glam wife is the best-dressed royal around! Telling HELLO!, she explained: "Oh I think Megan Markle looks amazing! I think she's got it right - it's a very difficult little tightrope to walk, but I think she’s still got her own style."

MORE: Royally-recognised designer Richard Quinn launches a second line with Debenhams

I love what she wore on Suits; the clothes were amazing. I know there’s rules if you're a royal I guess, but I think she looks absolutely stunning, really beautiful, so elegant and still fashionable; there's a sense of chic there."

READ: Lorraine Kelly’s £14 blouse is at the top of our wish list right now

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.